Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. LG Vs Kejriwal: Rain + Yamuna... Why is drowning in Delhi's fate?

News Videos

Updated on: July 11, 2023 17:40 IST

LG Vs Kejriwal: Rain + Yamuna... Why is drowning in Delhi's fate?

The areas along the banks of the Yamuna are inundated with water....the roads are submerged....7350 people have been shifted from the areas along the banks of the Yamuna...
Delhi Rains Delhi News Delhi Heavy Rain Arvind Kejriwal Rain In Delhi Yamuna River Overflow Yamuna River Danger Mark Yamuna River Danger Level Yamuna

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News