Updated on: April 07, 2023 13:47 IST

Kiran Reddy Joins BJP: Former Andhra CM Kiran Reddy Joins BJP; Pralhad Joshi Gets Membership

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Reddy, has joined BJP. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi got him BJP membership. Kiran Reddy reached BJP Headquarters in Delhi, after which he left Congress and joined the BJP.