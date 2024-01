Updated on: January 01, 2024 8:33 IST

Indian Navy unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji-inspired epaulettes: What’s their significance?

The Indian Navy on Friday unveiled new designs of the Admiral's Epaulettes. The design is inspired by the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The design was developed after PM Modi announced incorporating the emblem on the naval officer's epaulettes on Navy Day 2023, Decmeber 4 at Maharashtra'