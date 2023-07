Updated on: July 22, 2023 9:18 IST

Heavy Rain In India: Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark Of 205.33 Metres Again In Delhi

Heavy Rain In India: From east to west and from north to south, havoc of rain is being seen. Water is falling like a disaster on every part of the country. The condition is that Yamuna river has again crossed the danger mark in Delhi, so the alert for heavy rain in Maharashtra and Gujarat continues