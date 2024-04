Updated on: April 04, 2024 18:55 IST

Gourav Vallabh's first reaction after quitting Congress, says“Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans”

Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He also shared a resignation letter on ‘X’ and said, “I can’t raise anti-Sanatan slogans”.