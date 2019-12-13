Friday, December 13, 2019
     
Giriraj Singh attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'Rape in India' comment

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 14:00 IST ]

Angry scenes were witnessed inside the Lok Sabha on Friday as the winter session drew to a close with fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Rape in India' remark. BJP members condemned the statement and sought an apology. Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said the "Congress leader is speaking the language of Pakistan and is defaming India." Rahul Gandhi said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'rape in India'.

 

