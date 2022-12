Updated on: December 28, 2022 11:39 IST

Encounter In J&K's Sidhra: Pakistani 3 terrorists were killed by Indian soldiers, there was a big conspiracy

Encounter In J&K's Sidhra: Big terrorist plot failed before New Year. In Sidhra area of ​​Jammu & Kashmir, the police have killed all the three terrorists. According to the police, the terrorists had come riding in a truck. Eventually all the three terrorists were killed.