Updated on: November 25, 2022 10:43 IST

Delhi: Main Part of Building Severely Damaged as Massive Fire Creates Havoc in Chandni Chowk Market

Chandni Chowk fire: As a massive fire engulfed shops of Bhagirath Palace market in the Chandni Chowk area, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Friday that a major part of the main building has been severely damaged.He further said that the situation is not very good and at least 40 fire tenders toiled hard to douse the flame. According to Garg, no casualties were reported in the incident. #chandnichowk #firebreakout #indiatv