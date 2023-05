Updated on: May 07, 2023 16:18 IST

'Congress leaders are blaming each other for defeat': PM Modi In Karnataka's Shivamogga

PM Modi Rally In Karnataka: The Prime Minister is campaigning vigorously for the Karnataka assembly elections. PM Modi is currently holding a rally in Shivamogga, the stronghold of B. S. Yediyurappa after the mega roadshow in Bengaluru in the morning.