Updated on: October 26, 2022 9:29 IST

British PM Rishi Sunak।first I Indian-origin UK PM।अंग्रेजों पर भारतवंशी का राज शुरू। India TV LIVE

New UK PM: Pride surged through the hearts of Indians across the world as Rishi Sunak assumed charge of Britain as its first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday. During his maiden speech as PM, he promised to 'fix the mistakes' of his predecessor and focus on the needs of the country rather than on politics. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. Sunak is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. Sunak asserted that he is not daunted” by the high office he has accepted and hopes to live up to its demands.#ukpm #rishisunak #indiatv