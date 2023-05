Updated on: May 16, 2023 14:48 IST

Breaking News: Largest organization of Lingayat community in Karnataka demands this! Know

Amidst the fight between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the post of CM, Lingayats have also staked claim on the post of CM. Biggest organization of Lingayat community demands All India Veer Shaiva Mahasabha has demanded to make Lingayat CM in Karnataka.