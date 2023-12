Updated on: December 28, 2023 10:22 IST

Biden, Qatar Emir Discuss Hostage Release, Boost Aid in Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the white house said. watch the video to know more!