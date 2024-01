Updated on: January 14, 2024 18:35 IST

Analyzing India's Tourism Influence Amidst Maldives Vs Lakshadweep Controversy | Perspective

As tensions between Maldives and India escalate, a large number of tourists cancelled their trip to the Maldives. Maldives' economy is heavily based on tourism and notably, in 2023, India emerged as a key player in the Maldives' tourism landscape.