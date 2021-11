Updated on: November 15, 2021 12:53 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Ancient idol of Mata Annapurna installed in Kashi, CM Yogi Adityanath attends event

The 18th century idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was brought back from Canada recently, was installed at a newly-constructed Annapurna temple inside Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor today. The idol, which was carried through the state in a resplendent chariot, entered Varanasi hours after Sunday midnight.