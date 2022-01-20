Updated on: January 20, 2022 21:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, will he win against BJP 's Sanjeev Yadav?

Akhilesh Yadav is all set to contest the upcoming UP elections from Mainpuri's Karhal seat. However, he will be facing BJP's Sanjeev Yadav. Will he able to defeat him?