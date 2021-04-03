Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Swami Ramdev recommends these exercises for arthritis patients

Lifestyle Videos

Swami Ramdev recommends these exercises for arthritis patients

Apart from the elderly, Arthritis is also taking young people in its grip. In such a situation, Swami Ramdev has suggested some subtle exercises. You can keep yourself fit by doing these daily.
Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News