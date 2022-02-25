Friday, February 25, 2022
     
Updated on: February 25, 2022 10:23 IST

How to get rid of the problems from passive smoking? Know from Swami Ramdev

The direct victims of passive smoking are women whose husbands smoke. Surprisingly, 53% of Indians come in contact with smokers at home
Yoga Swami Ramdev Swami Ramdev Yoga Yoga For Passive Smoking Yoga For Lungs

