Published on: January 19, 2022 20:48 IST

Kurukshetra | Why everytime it comes to Hindu-Muslim politics in UP Elections?

The colours in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are now changing fast, with clerics, Hindu-Muslim Politics and mafia gangsters entering the fray. Yesterday, BJP tried to corner the Congress on the issue of hate speeches given by a Maulana from Bareilly, Tauqeer Raza. Watch Kurukshetra to know why it religion based politics is so important in UP Elections?