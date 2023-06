Updated on: June 14, 2023 20:14 IST

Kurukshetra: Jitan Ram Manjhi to dump Nitish Kumar for election 2024?

In the Kurukshetra of politics, there is an uproar from Bihar to Tamil Nadu. Nitish Kumar was dreaming of building a nationwide Grand Alliance on the lines of Bihar. But the boatman of his house jumped from the boat of his dreams.. Jitan Ram Manjhi can now be a part of Modi Morcha.