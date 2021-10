Updated on: October 20, 2021 21:52 IST

Mumbai Sessions Court dismisses Aryan Khan's bail plea, copy of order surfaces

On October 20, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with his alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.