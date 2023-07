Updated on: July 12, 2023 23:49 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What To Expect From PM Modi’s Visit to France ?

After 48 hours, Narendra Modi is going to make such a big deal..which will give sleepless nights to Rahul Gandhi..and the restlessness of China-Pakistan will also increase. This time also the name of this deal is Rafale. Means the second deal of Rafale is going to happen.