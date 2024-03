Updated on: March 05, 2024 23:07 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How will PM Modi win 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha election of 2024?

If elections are held today... Narendra Modi will be left only 22 seats short of the target of 400. And Modi has 90 days left to count. Whereas Rahul Gandhi's party is about to stop at its historical lowest score.