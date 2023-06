Updated on: June 29, 2023 23:50 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Everything is fine in India.. Pakistan's business is slow on Eid al-Adha 2023! Know Why?

On the day of Bakrid... very big news has come. Modi's message has been delivered in Muslim mohallas. And many Muslim brothers from every corner of the country also started giving positive response on one country one law. Many Muslim brothers called Modi All The Best.