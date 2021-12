Updated on: December 02, 2021 16:20 IST

Salman Khan says Aayush Sharma's transformation in 'Antim' is commendable

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth' talks to IndiaTV about Aayush Sharma. Aayush, who played the role of a gangster has received praises not just from fans but also from Salman. In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, the superstar talks about how he has been accepted in the industry for his marvellous experience in the latest release.