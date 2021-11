Updated on: November 29, 2021 15:40 IST

Actress Neha Sharma speaks about her show 'Illegal 2' and how she prepared for her role in it

Actress Neha Sharma after impressing fans with her courtroom drama 'Illegal' has once again returned with the second season. In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, she speaks about the show, the challenges, her character and much more. Don't miss out and watch the video here!