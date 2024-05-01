Labour Day 2024: From showering flowers to washing feet, when PM Modi honoured workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

The whole world celebrates May 1 as Labour Day. This day is celebrated with the aim of raising the voices of workers around the world. The day was recognised across the world on May 1 1889, whereas in India this day was first started in Chennai in 1923. And to recognise this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also honoured the workers many times. PM Modi was seen showering flowers on the workers and also washing their feet. Here are such special occasions.

When PM washed the feet of workers

In 2019, a grand scale Kumbh was organised in Prayagraj. After this event, PM Modi washed the feet of the sanitation workers. PM Modi had said that these sanitation workers had an important contribution in organising Swachh Kumbh. The PM's motive for doing this was also seen as changing people's thinking towards cleaning workers. The effect of this step of PM was also seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Flowers showered on workers

In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured the workers engaged in the construction of the Kashi Corridor. He showered flowers on the workers constructing the corridor and also had lunch with them. After this, PM Modi also did a photo session with the workers by sitting on the ground with the workers.

Workers became special guests of the new Parliament

Recently the construction of the country's new Parliament building was completed. At the inauguration of the new Parliament, PM Modi met the workers who constructed it. He also honoured 11 workers. Not only this, the construction workers who were part of the Central Vista Project were also invited by PM Modi as special guests in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. After the ceremony, the PM went to the workers to honour then and greeted them.

Honouring the workers of Ram temple

The grand Ram temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22 2024. PM Modi also honoured the workers who constructed this temple. After attending the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, PM Modi honoured the workers engaged in the construction of the temple and showered flowers on them.