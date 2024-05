Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A woman walks back towards her home after filling a shallow well in the desert area of Barmer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a report indicating that the average minimum temperature in April for the eastern and northeastern regions of India reached the highest level observed since 1901. This significant uptick in April temperatures underscored the changing climate patterns and their impact on the affected areas. The data highlighted the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to address climate change-related challenges.