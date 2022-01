Updated on: January 26, 2022 23:25 IST

RRB-NTPC exam conducted transparently, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Railway's minister said that 20 per cent of candidates were shortlisted so that more candidates may get a chance. The exam was conducted transparently. The entire issue is about shortlisting of candidates, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.