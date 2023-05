Updated on: May 03, 2023 23:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Bajrang Bali become an issue in Karnataka elections?

Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Bali has become the biggest issue in Karnataka elections today. Narendra Modi has put the Congress on the defensive in Karnataka. Now, along with Bajrang Bali, Congress leaders are folding their hands even after hearing the name of Bajrang Dal. See in this report.