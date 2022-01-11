Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Updated on: January 11, 2022 16:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | When will the Third Wave of Covid pandemic peak in India?

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday, in a letter to states on the Covid situation in the nation, said that five to 10 percent of the active Covid cases this time so far needed hospitalisation but the situation is dynamic and may change rapidly. Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know When will the Third Wave of Covid pandemic peak in India.
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases India Omicron

