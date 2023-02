Updated on: February 01, 2023 23:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana's budget increased by 66% in Union Budget 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The government has made many big announcements for different sections. At the same time, the budget of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has also been increased by 66%.