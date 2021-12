Updated on: December 02, 2021 6:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Mamata meets Sharad Pawar, says, ‘What is UPA? There is no UPA?'

Congress says, ‘opposition unity minus Congress will be nothing but a pipe dream’. Akhilesh campaigns in Bundelkhand, Yogi in Ayodhya, Deputy CM K P Maurya rakes up Mathura issue. for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.