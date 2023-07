Updated on: July 14, 2023 0:28 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP leader dead during Patna protest, party blames police lathi charge

Aaj Ki Baat: A BJP leader was killed in police lathicharge during a protest in Patna. One MP was also hit with sticks, dozens of workers were injured, someone's hand was broken, someone's head was broken, someone's leg was broken.