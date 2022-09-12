Bhopal NGO throws party to celebrate divorce of 18 men, invitation goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DPRASANTHNAIR Bhopal NGO's viral invitation of divorce celebration of 18 men

An NGO in Bhopal, 'Bhai Welfare Society' is all set to celebrate the divorces of 18 men who have endured long-drawn legal battles. The non-governmental organisation fights injustice against men in marital affairs. Zaki Ahmed, a committee member of the NGO shared with Times Of India, that the celebration is for the “cause of freedom for these men” be it economical, mental, social, or familial. According to Ahmed, divorce cases tend to drain the victims both mentally and financially, and getting free from the legal battle means the whole world to all 18 men.

He further added, “Our organization fights the cases of such people. In the last two and a half years, 18 men have got freed from a marriage that had made their life difficult. We strengthen them mentally through the helpline.”

The whole purpose of organizing this occasion is to portray a positive gesture and to accept life beyond marriage. This one of a kind celebration will also boost self esteem and self love.

One of the members revealed that he was married just for a single day but ended up waiting to be legally separated for over a straight. Another one among the 18 was only married for about 30 days. The event was supposed to be a private affair until the invitation went viral on social media. The viral invitation mentioned several events including Jaimala Visarjan, Gents Sangeet, Seven pheras symbolizing vows of new life, and a sacred ritual for cleansing the conscience of the men involved.

Our netizens have mixed feelings regarding the viral invitation, some say that it's fake and some support the event. While a user said, “It’s fake” One more highlighted how Indian laws against dowry and domestic violence are draining for men victims that winning a legal battle calls for a celebration. “It’s natural, seen a guy with a Tee (t-shirt). Just Divorced! JD Parties etc. Our courts and laws are such, it calls for a grand celebration.”

This kind of trend is really rare but the freedom from the long lawsuit and an unhappy relationship must be celebrated.

