Yashraj Mukhate's latest Yummy Yummy song pokes fun at veg biryani | watch video

Yashraj Mukhate's latest Yummy Yummy song pokes fun at veg biryani

Social media star Yashraj Mukhate once again treated his fans with an exciting track ft. Smita Satpute, an Instagram celebrity. This time Yashraj's dialogue mashup is dedicated to trollers, in which Smita is giving it back to trolls and Yashraj adds his twist as he pokes fun at vegetarian biryani. The song is titled, Yummy Yummy.

At the beginning of the song, Satpute asks people in the "comments section" to not interfere in others’ life and let them be. The track then has Mukhate praising her for taking “haters” to the task. The highlight of the whole song is its end where Yashraj pokes fun at vegetarian biryani, saying, “It’s just Pulao”, a joke that people often crack on social media.

Yashraj shared the video on his official Instagram and captioned it, "Yummy Yummy Collaboration. Also, It’s Just Pulao! Featuring: smita_satpute50."

This latest edition of Yashraj has already taken the internet by storm and his fans are loving it. There are two aspects to the song one which is a perfect answer to online trolling and the other fun side.

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame with his rap video on the epic dialogue Rasode Me Kaun Tha from a daily soap. Mukhate's other hits include Pawri mash-up featuring Pakistani girl, Kya karun main itni sundar hun, Sadda kutta kutta (featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill), and Bigg Boss 14 star Rakhi Sawant's Charsuli Garduli.

