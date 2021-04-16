It's raining memes on Twitter after Pakistan blocks social media platforms including WhatsApp

Image Source : TWITTER/BACK_BEN_CHER Representative image

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan on Friday blocked social media platforms amid fears that activists of a radical Islamist group might use the technology to stoke violent protests against last year's depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in France. Reportedly, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok are inaccessible across the country, including the capital Islamabad.

"Social media has been blocked for a few hours so that troublemakers can not use it during Friday prayers congregations," an official told dpa. Political parties, Islamist groups and militant organisations like the Pakistani Taliban heavily rely on social media platforms to connect with their followers. Soon after the news surfaced on the Internet, Twitter was at what it does best. Creating memes. Hilarious memes and jokes instantly flood social media. Internet users have been sharing memes inspired by Mr Bean and popular Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Govinda and Rajpal Yadav among others. Sample some of these tweets:

Followers of far-right Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a group that supports the country's controversial blasphemy laws, have blocked roads and chocked streets at deadly protests that started on Monday, reports dpa news agency.

Also read: 'Mere Des Ki Dharti Sona Ugle' turns real for farmer who finds 5Kg gold while digging land

Also read: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's shocking episode 4 sends tremors on Twitter

The protesters are demanding that the government fulfil an earlier promise to expel the French Ambassador by April 20 over the publication of a cartoon depicting the prophet last year.

At least five people including two police officers have been killed in the protests, which have prompted the France Embassy in Islamabad to urge French nationals to leave Pakistan temporarily.

--with IANS inputs

For more trending news click here!