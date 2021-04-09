The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's shocking episode 4 sends tremors on Twitter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_SHAURYACHAWLA Still from The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Marvel is at its best right now. With every new episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it is making sci-fi fans gasping for breath. The latest episode titled 'The Whole World is Watching' of the much talked about web series, has sent tremors on Twitter. Echoing the iconic anti-Vietnam War slogan of protestors in the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the new episode of the Captain America show has got everybody hooked.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier team up — or rather, work together — when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. In Episode 4, “The Whole World Is Watching,” Sam, Bucky and Zemo get closer to the Flag Smashers, while both Karli Morgenthau and John Walker make choices they can't undo. Twitter is flooded with reactions as fans try to overcome the shocking episode, some are also saying it is Marvel's finest yet. Marvel fans are also sharing their excitement on social media by posting 'spoiler with no context' posts. Sample some of these tweets:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. In the web show, the two are seen teaming up for a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

