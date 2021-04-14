Image Source : TWITTER/@MDFASAHATHULLAH 'Mere Des Ki Dharti Sona Ugle' turns real for farmer who finds 5Kg gold while digging land

The iconic song 'Mere Des Ki Dharti Sona Ugle' actually got literal for a Telangana farmer who found 5kg of gold and silver jewellery while digging land in his farm. The incident happened in Jangaon district where a realtor was trying to level an 11-acre plot next to the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway in the Pembarthy village. He struck a copper pot that was buried in the land and was filled with antique gold and silver ornaments.

Reportedly, the pot contained silver ornaments weighing 1.727 kg while the gold weighs 187.45 grams. It included ornaments like earrings, nose rings, crowns, beads, anklets among other things.

As soon as the news broke, villagers got together and offered prayer at the site believing that the ornaments belonged to a goddess. They cracked open coconuts, burnt incense sticks, and offered flowers.

The Department of heritage visited the site to examine. As per archaeologists, the ornaments belong to the Kakatiya era. The Sarpanch of the village has requested the departments to carry forward the excavation. The District Additional Collector Bhaskar has taken charge of the treasure under the Indian Treasure Trove Act of 1878 said the ornaments would be kept with the Warangal Urban district treasury.

Indeed, India is a land of miracles.

