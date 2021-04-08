Image Source : TWITTER/INSIDER PAPER 6-feet giant lizard goes grocery shopping, terrified customers dub it as Godzilla; WATCH

A giant lizard entered the supermarket in Thailand and was seen scaling the shelves and knocking down the products on the floor. The reptile sent customers and workers in hiding as it created havoc at the store. Reportedly, the lizard emerged from a nearby canal Nakhon Pathom.

The video of the same is going viral on the internet in which people can be seen screaming in the background as the lizard climbs shelves and tries to open packages and throws cartons of milk on the floor.

Initially, the lizard tried opening the refrigerator but when it failed to do so, it climbed the shelves.

According to Daily Mail, one of the staff members called up the rescue team, who took the lizard and left it in nearby undergrowth. The report also mentioned that a shocked customer at the store told, “They’re dangerous animals, especially when they’re angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards.”

The video reminded netizens of the recently released Godzilla vs. Kong as one user dubbed the lizard as mini Godzilla.

Check the video here: