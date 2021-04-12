Mumbai to Assam, Police departments use Rahul Dravid's viral Indiranagar ka Gunda ad to share advisory posts

Image Source : TWITTER/@ISWEARBACCHIHU Mumbai to Assam, Police departments use Rahul Dravid's viral ad to share advisory posts

Former captain of Indian Cricket team Rahul Dravid's latest advertisement has taken the internet by storm. Rahul who is known for a cool and calm demeanour has shown a completely opposite side in the ad. The viral video has given rise to a meme fest on social media platforms and has prompted several reactions including Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, various Police departments have also joined the #IndiraNagarkaGunda viral trend and have added their own good twist to share advisories. Check them out here:

Maharashtra's Nagpur Police used Dravid's ad to remind people that unnecessary honking is not okay. Taking to their official Twitter account they shared, "Be it in "Indiranagar" or anywhere. Keep your calm, avoid unnecessary honking."

Mumbai Police advocated the importance of using a face mask amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the state. They tweeted, "Mask, seeing the virus approaching you!" the police agency wrote, reminding all that "mask is must."

Surat City Traffic Police also joined the viral trend with a creative twist. They schooled people about road rage.

Assam police also joined the bandwagon and used Dravid's image from the ad reminding people to wear a mask. "Your mask is the great Wall between your life and the Coronavirus. Don’t risk it, wear the mask and save lives," they wrote in their latest #MaskUp campaign message.

Dravid’s ad that was released on the first matchday of IPL 2021 has been a superhit on social media. From celebrities to brands it has inspired many memes on social media platforms. Check them out here: