VIRAL: Netizens think 'The Simpsons' predicted Richard Branson's stint in space and they have proof

Netizens think 'The Simpsons' predicted Richard Branson's stint in space and they have proof

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding to COVID pandemic to Tump taking over as president, if somebody knew these events will take place it is 'The Simpsons', at least the world of the Internet thinks so. And now, netizens are certain that the show also knew about Richard Branson's space stint.

Lately, a scene from the series' Season 20 is going viral on the Internet. It shows an astronaut in a spaceship and netizens are baffled to notice the resemblance between the show's character and British billionaire Richard Branson. The Virgin Galactic space passenger flight called 'VSS Unity' that took off recently from New Mexico has a photo of Branson enjoying himself in zero gravity.

Netizens are putting up the two pictures together and bringing and are convinced that yet again The Simpsons predicted an event way ahead. They are convinced that there's a time traveler in The Simpsons team.

"The #Simpsons team seems to have a #timetraveler amongst them. That is a whole lot of predictions coming true for a single show. #SpaceTravel #virgingalatic @richardbranson," a user tweeted.

"Richard Branson in 2014 on the Simpsons and Richard in SPACE yesterday," wrote a user sharing a picture on Twitter. "And, once more, The Simpsons predicted it long ago," said another.

Take a look at how netizens are reacting to Richard Branson's space stint and The Simpsons' episode:

Branson on Sunday touched the edge of space with three employees, including one of Indian-origin, and landed safely back to Earth, on board his company Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity. It was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin.

Besides Branson, the flight included Beth Moses, Chief Astronaut Instructor, Colin Bennett, lead Operations Engineer, and Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs at Virgin Galactic.

After Branson, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is expected to take off in his own space tourism Blue Origin rocket on July 20. Bezos will fly with his brother Mark and two others.