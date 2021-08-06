VIDEO: Russian blogger drives with girlfriend tied to car's roof for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SERGEY_KOSENK Russian blogger drives with girlfriend tied to car's roof for THIS reason

A Russian Instagram influencer and blogger has left netizens baffled after he dropped a video of him driving a Bentley with his girlfriend tied to its roof. Sergey Kosenko raised eyebrows with an outlandish stunt that went viral on social media. Taking to his handle, he shared the video that shows him driving around through the city of Moscow as he pulled off the weird stunt with his girlfriend.

He was seen driving a metallic green Bentley, with one of his hands tied to his girlfriend, who was on the roof of the car. Ilona was duct-taped on its roof with even her mouth sealed shut. While many were shocked with the video, others expressed their worry. "What is this nonsense?" asked one of the users in the comments section. Another said, "Of course you are great I feel sorry for Ilona."

Kosenko gave an explanation in the comments section that the act was just a 'trust test' that the couple was doing together.

Take a look:

Russian traffic police is now looking into the incident, reports Ladbible. "Employees of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate initiated a check on the fact of a video posted on the Internet, in which a girl is tied on the roof of a moving car," the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate said.

A preliminary probe suggests that the Bentley used in the video is not Kosenko’s. The borrowed car, in fact, has 68 unpaid tickets.