Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral, say 'How beautiful'

Fogbows or white rainbow were spotted across England and onlookers rushed to take photos. It was captured over Sea Palling beach on December 18 afternoon. For the unversed, a fogbow forms due to sunlight interacting with water droplets. According to UK Met's Office, "A fogbow is similar in some respects to a traditional rainbow forming from sunlight interacting with water droplets contained in fog, mist or cloud rather than interacting with raindrops as it does in a classical rainbow."
The rare weather phenomenon stunned Brits and people started sharing lovely pictures capturing it. Calling it beautiful, a user wrote, "I’ve never seen a fogbow before. How beautiful! Taken looking over the car park at @NWTCleyCentre." Another said, "Fog in #Filey today made for an interesting walk. Saw my first fogbow."
Check the Reactions here: