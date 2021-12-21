Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral, say 'How beautiful'

Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral, say 'How beautiful'

Fogbows in England: The rare weather phenomenon stunned Brits and people started sharing lovely pictures capturing it. Calling it beautiful, a user wrote, "I’ve never seen a fogbow before. How beautiful! Taken looking over the car park at @NWTCleyCentre." Another said, "Fog in #Filey today made for an interesting walk. Saw my first fogbow."  

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 14:07 IST
Fogbows
Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGBEERFAIRY

Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral

Fogbows or white rainbow were spotted across England and onlookers rushed to take photos. It was captured over Sea Palling beach on December 18 afternoon. For the unversed, a fogbow forms due to sunlight interacting with water droplets. According to UK Met's Office, "A fogbow is similar in some respects to a traditional rainbow forming from sunlight interacting with water droplets contained in fog, mist or cloud rather than interacting with raindrops as it does in a classical rainbow." 

The rare weather phenomenon stunned Brits and people started sharing lovely pictures capturing it. Calling it beautiful, a user wrote, "I’ve never seen a fogbow before. How beautiful! Taken looking over the car park at @NWTCleyCentre." Another said, "Fog in #Filey today made for an interesting walk. Saw my first fogbow."

Check the Reactions here: 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News