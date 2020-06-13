Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Rare black guava photos leave Twitterverse surprised. Seen yet?

Rare black guava photos leave Twitterverse surprised. Seen yet?

While many have seen green guavas, Twitterverse is surprised with the photos of black guavas that have gone viral on the internet.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 13:46 IST
Rare black guavas' photos leave Twitterverse surprised. Seen yet?
Image Source : TWITTER/SUSANTA NANDA

Rare black guavas' photos leave Twitterverse surprised

Guavas are luscious fruits of the spring season. While many have seen green guavas, Twitterverse is surprised with the photos of black guavas that have gone viral on the internet. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared photos of guavas trees that he planted two years ago. Interestingly, the tress bear rare black guavas, pictures of which have piqued the interest of the netizens.

Sharing the photos of the fruit and the trees, IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, "Planted this 2 years back. And the joy of first fruits today was so satisfying. Black guava...Many of you must not have heard about this. One of the best guava I had tasted."

Netizens were pleasantly surprised by the photos. One Twitter user wrote, "How is the taste .. is it totally different from the normal ones." Another said, "I have seen purple Guava... black is the first!" Others asked him how the fruit looked from inside.

Susanta then shared the photos of the fruits from inside and wrote, "Friends wanted to know the colour & view of the cross section. It was totally Pinkish. Since I ate the only ripe one, this one is from an immature one."

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X