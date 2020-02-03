Internet finds Meghan Markle's doppleganger. Her photos go viral

The internet has found Meghan Markle's doppelganger -- a Missouri-based influencer. A photo posted by Akeisha Land has convinced the universe of Instagram that she was/is related to the Duchess of Sussex -- maybe in her past life. The woman operates her daughter Greyson's Instagram account.
Akeisha shared a picture of herself with her daughter a few days ago, which went viral due to her uncanny resemblance with Meghan Markle.
"Oh my God, I thought it was Meghan Markle," wrote a user.
"My Goddness Megan Markle looks just like you," wrote another.
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘
"Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, 'Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different!" Akeisha told E! News, adding she was grateful for the praise.
The 39-year old further said, "I take it as a huge compliment. I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment."
The internet had, a few days ago, also found a doppelganger for Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.