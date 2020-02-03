Internet finds Meghan Markle's doppleganger. Her photos go viral

Akeisha shared a picture of herself with her daughter a few days ago, which went viral due to her uncanny resemblance with Meghan Markle.

The internet has found Meghan Markle's doppelganger -- a Missouri-based influencer. A photo posted by Akeisha Land has convinced the universe of Instagram that she was/is related to the Duchess of Sussex -- maybe in her past life. The woman operates her daughter Greyson's Instagram account.

Akeisha shared a picture of herself with her daughter a few days ago, which went viral due to her uncanny resemblance with Meghan Markle.

"Oh my God, I thought it was Meghan Markle," wrote a user.

"My Goddness Megan Markle looks just like you," wrote another.

"Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, 'Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different!" Akeisha told E! News, adding she was grateful for the praise.

The 39-year old further said, "I take it as a huge compliment. I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment."

The internet had, a few days ago, also found a doppelganger for Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.