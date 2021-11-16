Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur Odisha joins hands with Maharashtra ITIs for skill development

A team of 40 members, mostly female students, from Maharastra ITIs had an exposure visit to ITI (Industrial Training Institute), Berhampur, Odisha, that concluded today. They interacted with girls studying in ITI, Berhampur and sought details about their family backgrounds, how they were motivated to join ITI, the skills that are being imparted to them, their safety and security during training, and the support provided by ITI for their job placements.

Dr Rajat Panigrahy, principal, ITI Berhampur, described the good practices that are being followed at the institute, that include a holistic approach, integrated waste management through skill development, design thinking laboratory and institute branding.

He told the visitors that ITI Berhampur now stands 12th in the overall ranking as a successful institute with 30 per cent girls’ enrolment. The institute, he said, over the years, has now become an educational wonderland. The visitors went round the workshop to find out the methodology of training and skills that were being imparted, which include welding art, etc. The Maharashtra ITIs have now decided to send their instructors for a week long training for practical exposure.