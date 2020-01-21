Groom's father elopes with bride's mother days before their children were to get married

The two were last seen at their respective homes on January 10.

Band and Baaja went from being (in a) Baraat to total Barbaad, when the prospective groom's father and the prospective bride's mother eloped to get married to each other. This plot might look like a spin off on the famous samdhan ji and samdhi ji from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', but it is not. The incident is as real as love can get. No kidding here!

The youngsters got engaged a year ago and their wedding was scheduled to be held in the second week of February, according to a report in The Times of India. All preparations were going on as planned -- till hell broke loose. The 48-year-old father of the groom and the 46-year-old mother of the bride rekindled their teenage romance and eloped to be with each other for the rest of their lives.

The man, a resident of Katargam area, and the woman, who lives in Navsari reportedly disappeared, and have not been traced for more than ten days. Both families have filed missing complaints with the police -- though the situation has utterly embarrassed them.

"They knew each other since they lived in the same society. Some of their close friends informed us, after they eloped, that they had a relationship in the past, too. However, the bride's mother got engaged with her current husband, a diamond broker, in Navsari," a relative of both families was quoted as saying in the report.

Hmmm!

Can we make a movie on this? Pretty please!

Okay. Sorry!