Monday, February 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Chyawanprash smoothie was made, and recipe shared on Twitter. Vir Das was the inspiration

Chyawanprash smoothie was made, and recipe shared on Twitter. Vir Das was the inspiration

In his latest Netflix show 'Vir Das: For India', Vir has spoken at length about desi things, including Chyawanprash. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 15:07 IST
The recipe was not very pleasing. Neither were the

The recipe was not very pleasing. Neither were the reactions.

Internet is at it again -- doling out weird recipes of stuff we did not even ask for. From kiwizza, to idli in chai and sweet maggi, there has been, of late, no dearth of food combinations that can even kill a person -- figuratively. Joining the ugly list is Chyawanprash smoothie. And for once, we know who it is dedicated to -- stand up comic Vir Das.

In his latest Netflix show 'Vir Das: For India', Vir has spoken at length about desi things, including Chyawanprash. The unusual recipe came in the aftermath of his now-viral show.

The recipe was not very pleasing.

Neither were the reactions.

Vir, however, begged to differ and said he cannot be blamed for the aftermath, as he only cracked a joke.

In another aftermath, Dabur, one of the leading producers of Chyawanprash sent him a hamper filled with many bottles of their product. It also highlighted each of the benefits of the ingredients too.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News