Chyawanprash smoothie was made, and recipe shared on Twitter. Vir Das was the inspiration

Internet is at it again -- doling out weird recipes of stuff we did not even ask for. From kiwizza, to idli in chai and sweet maggi, there has been, of late, no dearth of food combinations that can even kill a person -- figuratively. Joining the ugly list is Chyawanprash smoothie. And for once, we know who it is dedicated to -- stand up comic Vir Das.

In his latest Netflix show 'Vir Das: For India', Vir has spoken at length about desi things, including Chyawanprash. The unusual recipe came in the aftermath of his now-viral show.

200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey! — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

Somehow the words seem like an oxymoron!! How can something like a smoothie be made from chawanprash? His description of it (fitting belching sounds) was pretty apt! Nevertheless, how did it taste? — Gopika Kaul (@gopika_kaul) February 8, 2020

Vir, however, begged to differ and said he cannot be blamed for the aftermath, as he only cracked a joke.

Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath. https://t.co/LUUqtVers9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2020

In another aftermath, Dabur, one of the leading producers of Chyawanprash sent him a hamper filled with many bottles of their product. It also highlighted each of the benefits of the ingredients too.