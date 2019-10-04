Friday, October 04, 2019
     
  5. Remember 'Sweet Maggi'? Internet now has 'Chocolate Dosa'. And we have lost faith in humanity

DEATH. BY. CHOCOLATE

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2019 12:46 IST
Oh the humanity!

How does one lose faith in humanity? By wars? Hatred? The truckloads of venom on Twitter? No. Not at all. One loses it courtesy people who mess with perfection -- perfection of certain food items.

The food item in question is dosa. This South-Indian delicacy has been the life-saviour of many -- on many circumstances. Just like maggi. 

But like the internet, the cruel and wretched internet, earlier damaged and destroyed the concept of maggi with a dish called 'Sweet Maggi', there is it "at it" again.

Internet now has "Chocolate Dosa" and our taste buds have already begun preparing to die a slow death.

A video of a man making the dish has gone viral and it is bizarre.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user called Darshan Pathak, with the caption, "Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity!"

In the video, the man (we're kinda glad the face is not shown. Marr jaata woh *insert angry emoji*) can be seen pouring the dosa batter on a hot tawa and then spreading butter on it. 

And then the brutality begins. He goes on to put chocolate syrup, a lot of dry fruits and cherries on top of it.

Twitterverse concurred with Pathak's opinion of the sweet dosa -- with most users asking how they could unsee the video.

We feel you.

Ewwww!

Humaara bhi!

You. JUST. CANNOT!

Oh dear!

True. People even eat crocodile.

Kaash eik khoon maaf hota... We'd have eaten this man alive (with no face :D)

