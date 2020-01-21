UK woman finds 8-foot-long boa constrictor in her bathroom. You don't want to see the photos

The policemen found an 8-foot boa constrictor when they reached the property in the town of Birkenhead.

UK's Merseyside Police were left shocked after finding a huge snake in a bathroom. The officers said they were left flabbergasted when a woman called them to her flat on the Wirral on complaint of a snake present in

her bathroom.

The policemen found an 8-foot boa constrictor when they reached the property in the town of Birkenhead.

A boa constrictor is one of the largest snakes in the world. Their name comes from their preying habits as they constrict their prey till death.

Merseyside Police, in a statement, said nobody knew where the snake had come from. They said that the incident took place on December 30, 2019, but only shared pictures of the huge snake on Facebook yesterday.

The snake was eventually captured, and was rehomed at a local pet rescue facility.

"He was able to calmly approach the reptile, which had wrapped itself around the bathroom sinks and taps, and after giving it a drink of water was able to coax it to unravel itself so that he could put it into a large, safe container," police said.